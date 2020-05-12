Apple MacBook owners looking for a small MacBook Pro dock which truly supports dual 4K resolutions at 60 Hz, might be interested in the iVANKY. Launched via Kickstarter this week the iVANKY dock is now available to back with early bird pledges available from $119 offering a discount off the recommended retail price.

“My name is Loki Su, founder of iVANKY. As a dedicated user of Apple products, I need two or even three screens in my daily work. Over the years I have tried almost all the hub/docking products on the market, and It is nearly impossible to find a hub/docking unit that perfectly combines affordability and high performance, which makes me really disappointed. Why are there no products that can really achieve the balance between price and performance? This is why we invented iVANKY Docking Station—an innovative device with a single goal: to deliver a premium quality product to our customers that combines affordability with very high performance. We aim to go along with MacBook Pro, to further improve your efficiency of multi-thread work.”

“With dual USB-C access, there are two video signals transmitting from your MacBook Pro to iVANKY docking, which enables you to stream different content on two monitors. Also, two USB-C ports have larger transmitting capacity, so users can enjoy [email protected] on each monitor. That’s how we made dual [email protected] displays possible. The versatile Mini DisplayPort and HDMI Port can be used to connect to your monitor through the use of an active cable/adapter.”

“iVANKY supports dual 4K high-definition monitors for a versatile workspace. For example, programming, video editing, designing, and so on. 4K is significantly more detailed, which gives you a superior viewing experience. 60Hz refresh rate delivers users a more stable visual experience and achieves extreme visual fidelity. In other words, once you’ve tried [email protected], you’d never go back. To be honest, it’s not that difficult to achieve [email protected] on one monitor, but it is hard to do that on both displays.”

Source : Kickstarter

