Apple MacBook Air M1 vs Intel MacBook Air (Video)

Apple’s new MacBook Air M1 is an impressive device and now we get to see the device side by side with an Intel powered MacBook Air in a new MacBook Air M1 vs Intel MacBook Air video from Brandon Butch.

In the video below the new M1 powered MacBook Air is tested side by side with the previous generation Intel MacBook Air.

As we can see from the video, Apple’s new M1 Silicon processor is impressive and outperforms the Intel powered device.

The benchmarks are also impressive and the new MacBook Air also brings considerably improved battery life over the previous model.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

