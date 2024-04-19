MacBook Air M3 vs M2 vs M1 gaming performance comparison

The introduction of Apple’s M1, M2 and M3, and the forthcoming M4 chips has changed the gaming capabilities of the MacBook Air. These slim laptops, once considered unsuitable for gaming, have now become surprisingly adept at handling a variety of games.

Key Takeaways Games optimized for Apple silicon show decent performance across M1, M2, and M3 MacBook Airs, with M3 generally leading in performance.

Grid Legends runs well on all models, with M1 achieving stable 50 FPS, M2 at 57 FPS, and M3 at 60 FPS on medium settings at 1080p.

Minecraft shows CPU-bound performance differences, with the M2 and M3 significantly outperforming the M1.

GPU performance with shaders in Minecraft shows minimal differences between M2 and M3, despite the M2 having more GPU cores.

Grand Theft Auto 5, running through translation layers like Crossover and Wine, performs better on M3, though all versions handle the game relatively well.

Death Stranding, a recent native Apple silicon port, runs acceptably across all models but best on the M3.

Thermal throttling is present due to the fanless design, with performance drops after extended gameplay, but external temperatures remain under 45°C.

Despite being capable, MacBooks are primarily productivity devices and not ideal as primary gaming machines compared to PCs or consoles.

Older M1 and M2 models offer good value and can sometimes outperform the M3 in specific scenarios like Minecraft with shaders.

It is advised to avoid 8GB RAM models for gaming due to potential performance issues with more demanding games.

The M1 chip marked a significant turning point, offering a substantial leap in performance with its ARM-based architecture. This was particularly evident in CPU-intensive games like “Minecraft,” which runs natively on ARM Java. The M1’s GPU can handle shaders effectively, showcasing its potential for gaming.

MacBook Air Apple Silicon gaming tested

Following the M1, the M2 chip arrived with additional GPU cores and enhanced capabilities. For instance, in the macOS version of “Grid Legends,” the M2 achieves better frame rates than its predecessor, providing a more fluid gaming experience. The upcoming M3 chip promises to extend these advancements, although it’s worth noting that an increase in GPU cores doesn’t guarantee superior performance across the board. In certain cases, the M2 may still outshine the M3, particularly if a game isn’t optimized to leverage the extra cores. Checkout the tests carried out by Andrew Tsai the video below to learn more about what you can expect from each different Apple Silicon chip.

Thermal Throttling: A Limitation of MacBook Air’s Design

While the M1, M2, and M3 chips have significantly improved the MacBook Air’s gaming performance, the laptop’s design poses a limitation. The MacBook Air’s lack of active cooling means extended gaming sessions can cause thermal throttling, potentially diminishing performance to cool down the system. This issue persists across all three chip generations due to the passive cooling setup.

Thermal throttling can impact gameplay during longer gaming sessions, as the system may need to reduce performance to manage heat dissipation. This limitation highlights the importance of considering the MacBook Air’s design when evaluating its gaming capabilities. While the M1, M2, and M3 chips offer impressive performance, the laptop’s slim profile and lack of active cooling may not be ideal for prolonged, intensive gaming sessions.

Running Windows Games on MacBook Air

For gamers interested in playing Windows Steam games on their MacBook Air, tools like Whiskey have improved the ability to run these games on macOS. These tools work by translating Windows API calls, allowing games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Grand Theft Auto 5 and othersto be played on the MacBook Air. Although while the performance is commendable, it doesn’t quite match that of a native Windows environment.

Games that are natively ported to Apple silicon, like Death Stranding, demonstrate the potential of the M1 and M2 chips when fully optimized. These native ports showcase the capabilities of the MacBook Air’s hardware, providing a glimpse into the future of gaming on Apple’s laptops. As more developers optimize their games for Apple silicon, the gaming experience on the MacBook Air is likely to improve further.

Choosing the Right MacBook Air Configuration for Gaming

When selecting a MacBook Air for gaming, it’s essential to consider the RAM configuration. A model with 8GB of RAM may struggle with the demands of gaming, so opting for more RAM is advisable for smoother performance. The M3 model is the top recommendation for peak performance, though the M1 and M2 are still valuable options capable of running numerous games effectively.

In addition to RAM, storage capacity is another crucial factor to consider. Games can occupy significant storage space, so choosing a MacBook Air with ample storage is recommended. The base model’s 256 GB of storage may be sufficient for casual gamers with a limited library, but those with extensive collections or who plan to install larger games may benefit from upgrading to a higher-capacity model.

The MacBook Air has emerged as a surprising player in the gaming laptop market. While it won’t supplant dedicated gaming PCs or consoles, it offers a respectable gaming experience for casual gamers or those seeking a multi-purpose device for both work and leisure. From the pixelated realms of “Minecraft” to the high-speed chases in “Grid Legends,” the MacBook Air merits consideration for your gaming pursuits. As Apple continues to refine its silicon and more developers optimize their games for the platform, the future of gaming on the MacBook Air looks promising.

