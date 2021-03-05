Visual Studio Code now supports Apple M1 Silicon

Developers and coders using Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code application will be pleased to know that a new update has been rolled out this week bringing with it support for Apples new M1 Silicon CPU. Providing their lepers with the ability to use the software without the need for emulation on Rosetta.

“We are happy to announce our first release of stable Apple Silicon builds this iteration. Users on Macs with M1 chips can now use VS Code without emulation with Rosetta, and will notice better performance and longer battery life when running VS Code. Thanks to the community for self-hosting with the Insiders build and reporting issues early in the iteration.

The default download of VS Code for macOS is now a Universal build that runs natively on all Macs. On the Downloads page, you can find more links to architecture-specific builds for Intel or Apple Silicon, which are smaller downloads compared to the Universal package.

Join us live at the VS Code team’s livestream on Thursday, March 11 at 8am Pacific (4pm London) to see a demo of what’s new in this release, and ask us questions live. Insiders: Want to try new features as soon as possible? You can download the nightly Insiders build and try the latest updates as soon as they are available.”

More details jump over to the official Visual Studio Code blog by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

