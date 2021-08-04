New Mac Pro AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs launch

AMD has today announced the availability of its new AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs for Apple Mac Pro machines, in the form of the Radeon PRO W6800X, Radeon PRO W6900X GPUs and Radeon PRO W6800X Duo graphics card. Based on the award-winning AMD RDNA 2 Architecture and built on 7nm manufacturing process, the AMD RDNA 2 architecture offers an wealth of advanced features elevating professional graphics to new levels of performance and efficiency. Offering up to 64GB of GDDR6 memory with up to 512 GB/s. Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD explains a little more about the new GPU’s

“We developed the AMD Radeon PRO W6000X series GPUs to unleash professionals’ creativity and help them bring more complex and compute-intensive projects to life, from animating 3D film assets to compositing 8K scenes to game development” – “The new AMD Radeon PRO W6000X series is packed with remarkable energy efficiency, enhanced compute units and a new visual pipeline, enabling Mac Pro users to do more in less time across a broad range of pro applications.”

Key capabilities and features of AMD Radeon PRO W6000X series GPUs include:

High-speed GDDR6 memory – Up to 64GB of GDDR6 memory with up to 512 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive professional applications.

Up to 64GB of GDDR6 memory with up to 512 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive professional applications. AMD Infinity Cache – Up to 256MB (total) of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die is designed to reduce latency and power consumption.

Up to 256MB (total) of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die is designed to reduce latency and power consumption. AMD Infinity Fabric – Provides a high-bandwidth, low latency, direct connection between the local AMD GPUs, enabling high speed GPU-to-GPU communications designed to satisfy today’s creative workloads.

“Built on groundbreaking AMD RDNA 2 architecture, AMD Infinity Cache and other advanced technologies, the new workstation graphics line-up includes the AMD Radeon™ PRO W6900X and AMD Radeon™ PRO W6800X GPUs. Mac Pro users also have the option of choosing the AMD Radeon PRO W6800X Duo graphics card, a dual-GPU configuration that leverages high-speed AMD Infinity Fabric interconnect technology to deliver outstanding levels of compute performance”

Source : AMD

