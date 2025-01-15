Mac Gaming in 2025: Is M4 Any Good For Gaming?

The world of gaming has long been dominated by PCs, with Macs often taking a backseat due to limited hardware capabilities and a smaller library of games. However, Apple’s introduction of the M-series chips, particularly the M4, has begun to shift perceptions about gaming on macOS. With enhanced performance and a growing ecosystem of tools, the M4 chip is making gaming on Macs more practical and accessible than ever before. The video below from XDA gives us a look at gaming on the new M4 Macs.

The Expanding Landscape of Mac Gaming

Apple’s App Store has been steadily expanding its gaming offerings, featuring a mix of casual and AAA titles optimized for macOS. The M4 chip has the power to run games like Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding, and No Man’s Sky with smooth performance, highlighting the potential of Apple silicon in the gaming realm. Additionally, the shared architecture between macOS and iOS gives you access to a wide range of iPad and iPhone games, further diversifying your gaming options on Macs.

However, it’s important to note that the selection of games available on Macs still pales in comparison to the vast libraries found on PC platforms like Steam. While Apple’s gaming ecosystem is growing, it remains limited, especially for gamers seeking niche or older titles that may not have been ported to macOS.

The M4 Chip’s Gaming Performance

The M4 chip marks a significant leap in gaming performance for Macs. Benchmarks like 3D Mark Wildlife Extreme place the M4’s performance on par with the Nvidia RTX 3050, making it capable of running modern games at 1080p resolution with playable frame rates. For casual gamers or those looking for a secondary gaming device, the M4 offers a compelling option that can handle a wide range of titles.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that the M4 is not a perfect solution for high-end gaming enthusiasts. Dedicated gaming PCs equipped with more powerful GPUs still outperform the M4, especially when it comes to running demanding AAA titles at higher resolutions or frame rates. While the M4 is a significant improvement over previous Mac hardware, it may not satisfy the needs of the most demanding gamers.

The Compatibility Challenge

Despite the M4’s hardware improvements, game compatibility remains a significant obstacle for Mac gaming. Apple’s decision to drop 32-bit app support in 2019 has rendered many older Mac games unplayable on modern systems. Classics like Half-Life 2 and Left 4 Dead are now difficult to access on Macs running the latest versions of macOS.

Moreover, the macOS gaming library is dwarfed by the extensive catalog available on Windows. While Apple’s Game Porting Toolkit has made strides in simplifying the process of bringing games to macOS, adoption by developers remains inconsistent. This leaves Mac gamers with fewer options for both older classics and newer releases compared to their PC counterparts.

Workarounds and Alternatives

To overcome compatibility issues and expand gaming options on Macs, several workarounds have emerged:

Crossover : This compatibility layer allows you to run Windows games on macOS with near-native performance. Titles like Portal 2 and Skyrim Special Edition perform well using this solution, though not all games are supported.

: This compatibility layer allows you to run Windows games on macOS with near-native performance. Titles like and perform well using this solution, though not all games are supported. Virtual Machines (e.g., Parallels) : Virtualization software lets you emulate a full Windows environment on your Mac, allowing you to run Windows games. While this expands your gaming options, it comes with performance trade-offs and additional costs.

: Virtualization software lets you emulate a full Windows environment on your Mac, allowing you to run Windows games. While this expands your gaming options, it comes with performance trade-offs and additional costs. Cloud Gaming: Services like GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming enable you to stream games to your Mac, bypassing hardware limitations. However, this approach doesn’t use the M4 chip’s native capabilities and requires a stable internet connection.

While these solutions can help bridge the gap, they also highlight the limitations of gaming on macOS. None of these options fully replicate the seamless experience of gaming on a dedicated PC.

The Road Ahead for Mac Gaming

Despite Apple’s progress with the M4 chip, some AAA titles, such as Doom Eternal, remain unplayable on macOS, even with emulation or compatibility layers. While Apple’s Game Porting Toolkit has simplified the process for developers, the ecosystem still lags behind Windows in terms of both breadth and depth of available games.

For developers, Apple’s tools are a step in the right direction, but adoption has been slow. Until more developers prioritize macOS as a gaming platform, Macs will continue to struggle with a limited game library and inconsistent support for major titles.

The M4 chip represents a meaningful step forward for gaming on Macs. Its improved performance and growing library of native and compatible titles make macOS a more viable option for casual gamers or those already invested in Apple’s ecosystem. However, for dedicated gamers, the platform still falls short compared to PCs. Limited game compatibility, a smaller library, and the absence of many AAA titles mean that PCs remain the superior choice for serious gaming.

While Apple’s efforts to improve gaming on Macs are commendable, gaming on macOS remains an added bonus rather than a primary selling point. The M4 chip is not a complete catalyst, but it is a significant step in the right direction for Mac gaming. As Apple continues to invest in its silicon and gaming ecosystem, the future of gaming on Macs looks promising, but it still has a long way to go to truly rival the PC gaming experience.

