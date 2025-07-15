M5 Mac Mini Release Date and Price – EVERY LEAK we Know so Far

Apple is preparing to expand its Mac Mini lineup in 2025 with the introduction of the highly anticipated M5 and M5 Pro chips. Building on the momentum of the 2024 redesign, which introduced a modernized form factor and the M4 chip, the 2025 models promise to deliver even greater performance and versatility. Whether you’re considering an upgrade or simply curious about Apple’s next steps, this detailed video from Matt Talks Tech explores the release timeline, pricing, and performance enhancements of the upcoming Mac Mini.

The 2024 Mac Mini Redesign: A Milestone in Apple’s Desktop Evolution

The 2024 Mac Mini marked a pivotal moment in Apple’s desktop lineup, introducing a completely revamped design after more than a decade. This redesign brought a sleeker, more compact form factor that aligned with Apple’s modern aesthetic while also delivering significant internal upgrades. At the heart of the 2024 models was the M4 chip, which offered improved performance and energy efficiency.

Key features of the 2024 Mac Mini lineup included:

Base Model: Equipped with the M4 chip, starting at $599, featuring 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Equipped with the M4 chip, starting at $599, featuring 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. M4 Pro Variant: Designed for demanding workloads, starting at $1,399, with higher CPU and GPU core counts for enhanced performance.

This redesign not only modernized the Mac Mini’s appearance but also set the stage for the 2025 models, which aim to push performance and functionality even further.

What’s New in 2025: M5 and M5 Pro Chips

The 2025 Mac Mini lineup is expected to feature Apple’s next-generation M5 and M5 Pro chips, delivering substantial performance upgrades. These chips are designed to cater to a wide range of users, from casual consumers to professionals requiring advanced computing power.

Expected specifications for the new chips include:

M5 Chip: A 10-core CPU with 6 efficiency cores and 4 performance cores, paired with 12 GPU cores. This configuration is projected to offer a 25% performance boost over the M4 chip.

A 10-core CPU with 6 efficiency cores and 4 performance cores, paired with 12 GPU cores. This configuration is projected to offer a 25% performance boost over the M4 chip. M5 Pro Chip: A 16-core CPU with 4 efficiency cores and 12 performance cores, alongside 22 GPU cores. Like the M5, the M5 Pro is also expected to deliver a 25% improvement compared to its predecessor, the M4 Pro.

These enhancements will make the Mac Mini a more capable machine for resource-intensive tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and gaming. The increased core counts and improved architecture are likely to appeal to professionals seeking a compact yet powerful desktop solution.

Thunderbolt 5 and Enhanced Connectivity

One of the standout features of the 2025 Mac Mini is the inclusion of Thunderbolt 5, at least in the standard M5 model. This next-generation connectivity standard offers data transfer speeds of up to 120 Gbps, a significant leap from Thunderbolt 4. For users who frequently transfer large files or work with high-resolution external displays, Thunderbolt 5 is expected to streamline workflows and enhance productivity.

The addition of Thunderbolt 5 complements the increased GPU core counts in both the M5 and M5 Pro chips, further elevating graphics performance. This makes the 2025 Mac Mini an attractive option for creative professionals, gamers, and anyone requiring high-speed data transfer capabilities.

Release Date and Pricing Expectations

The 2025 Mac Mini is anticipated to launch in late 2025, with October or November being the most likely release window. However, there is also a possibility of an early 2026 release, potentially in February or March. Regardless of the exact timing, Apple is expected to maintain its current pricing structure, making sure the new models remain accessible to a broad range of users.

Projected pricing for the 2025 Mac Mini lineup includes:

M5 Mac Mini: Starting at $599, featuring 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Starting at $599, featuring 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. M5 Pro Mac Mini: Starting at $1,399, with similar base configurations tailored for more demanding tasks.

Apple may also continue to offer the 2024 M4 models at reduced prices, following a strategy similar to its MacBook Air lineup. This approach would provide customers with a wider range of options across various price points, making the Mac Mini lineup more versatile.

Shaping the Future of Apple’s Desktop Lineup

The 2025 Mac Mini represents Apple’s commitment to innovation and performance in its desktop offerings. By introducing the M5 and M5 Pro chips, Apple is positioning the Mac Mini as a versatile solution that caters to both casual users and professionals. The inclusion of Thunderbolt 5 and the continued focus on energy efficiency and performance further solidify the Mac Mini’s role as a cornerstone of Apple’s desktop strategy.

For users seeking a compact yet powerful computer, the 2025 Mac Mini offers innovative technology at a competitive price. Whether you’re upgrading from an older model or exploring the Mac Mini for the first time, the 2025 release is shaping up to be a compelling option. With its redesigned form factor, enhanced performance, and advanced connectivity features, the Mac Mini is poised to remain a key player in Apple’s product lineup for years to come.

