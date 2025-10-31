M4 Pro MacBook Pro vs M5: DON’T Pay More Until You See This Test!

The M5 and M4 Pro MacBook Pro models are designed to meet the needs of users seeking high-performance laptops, but they differ significantly in terms of design, hardware, and performance. This detailed comparison explores their key features to help you make an informed decision. While the M5 excels in areas like battery life and single-core performance, the M4 Pro stands out in multi-core tasks, memory bandwidth, and GPU-intensive workloads. Your choice will ultimately depend on your specific priorities, such as budget, performance requirements, and intended use cases. The video below from Max Tech gives us more details on the two models.

Design and Connectivity

Both the M5 and M4 Pro share a similar external design, including the same high-resolution display and webcam, making sure a consistent visual and user experience. However, their port configurations highlight a key difference:

Equipped with Thunderbolt 5 ports, which deliver faster external SSD speeds and enhanced connectivity for demanding peripherals like 4K monitors and external GPUs. M5: Features Thunderbolt 4 ports, which, while slightly slower, still provide sufficient speed for most users’ needs.

If your workflow involves frequent use of high-speed external storage or advanced peripherals, the M4 Pro’s Thunderbolt 5 support may offer a significant advantage. For general users, the M5’s Thunderbolt 4 ports remain highly capable.

Storage and Memory

The storage and memory capabilities of these models cater to different types of users, with notable distinctions in performance and capacity:

Includes a faster internal SSD, ensuring quicker file transfers and application load times. However, it is limited to 16GB of RAM, which may restrict its performance in memory-intensive tasks. M4 Pro: Supports up to 24GB of RAM and features a higher memory bandwidth of 273 GB/s compared to the M5’s 153 GB/s. This makes it a better choice for tasks like video editing, 3D rendering, and other memory-heavy workflows.

For users handling large datasets or running complex applications, the M4 Pro’s superior memory capabilities provide a clear edge. On the other hand, the M5’s faster SSD ensures a smoother experience for everyday tasks and moderate workloads.

Performance: CPU and GPU

The performance of the M5 and M4 Pro varies significantly depending on the type of workload, with each model excelling in different areas.

CPU Performance:

Excels in single-core tasks, offering a 9.5% speed advantage. This makes it ideal for activities such as web browsing, light programming, and general productivity tasks. M4 Pro: Outperforms the M5 in multi-core workloads, delivering 17.3% faster performance due to its additional performance cores. It is better suited for multi-threaded applications like video editing, software development, and data analysis.

GPU Performance:

Features a 16-core GPU, outperforming the M5’s 10-core GPU by up to 28% in graphics benchmarks. This makes it the preferred choice for GPU-intensive tasks such as 3D rendering, gaming, and advanced video editing. M5: Introduces third-generation ray tracing cores, which narrow the gap in ray tracing performance. However, it still lags behind the M4 Pro in overall GPU power, making it less suitable for demanding graphics tasks.

For professionals requiring robust multi-core and GPU performance, the M4 Pro is the better option. However, the M5 remains a strong contender for users focused on single-core tasks and moderate graphics workloads.

Thermal Management and Battery Life

Thermal management and battery life are critical factors for users who rely on their laptops for extended periods or demanding tasks.

Thermal Management:

Uses a dual-fan cooling system, which maintains lower temperatures and ensures consistent performance during heavy workloads. This makes it ideal for sustained tasks like video rendering or gaming. M5: Relies on a single-fan design, which is more prone to throttling under sustained load. While sufficient for lighter tasks, it may struggle with prolonged high-performance demands.

Battery Life:

Offers significantly longer battery life, making it an excellent choice for users who need a portable device for extended periods without access to charging. M4 Pro: While capable of lasting through a workday, it cannot match the M5’s endurance, particularly during intensive use.

For users prioritizing portability and extended battery life, the M5 is the clear winner. However, for those who require sustained performance under heavy workloads, the M4 Pro’s superior cooling system provides a distinct advantage.

Task-Specific Performance and Value

The M5 and M4 Pro cater to different workflows, with each model excelling in specific areas:

The M4 Pro handles more simultaneous tracks in Logic Pro, making it better for complex audio projects. Video Editing: The M5 is faster for HEVC exports, while the M4 Pro excels in 8K ProRes RAW exports due to its higher memory bandwidth and GPU power.

The M5 is faster for HEVC exports, while the M4 Pro excels in 8K ProRes RAW exports due to its higher memory bandwidth and GPU power. 3D Rendering: The M4 Pro completes rendering tasks faster, but the M5 remains competitive for less intensive projects.

The M4 Pro’s multi-core advantage allows it to compile code faster, making it the better choice for developers working on large projects. Gaming: The M4 Pro achieves higher frame rates, outperforming the M5 by 17%. However, the M5 still delivers a solid gaming experience for casual gamers.

In terms of value, the price-to-performance ratio varies between the two models:

A more budget-friendly option, offering excellent performance for its price. It is ideal for users prioritizing battery life, single-core performance, and affordability. M4 Pro: While more expensive, it provides better performance for professionals needing higher RAM, Thunderbolt 5, and superior multi-core and GPU capabilities. When discounted, it offers exceptional value for power users.

Ultimately, your choice should reflect your budget, workload, and performance priorities. Both models deliver impressive performance, making sure that you will find a capable device regardless of your selection.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



