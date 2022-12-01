M2 Max Apple Mac with 96GB of RAM gets benchmarked

We have been hearing rumors about Apple’s new M2 Max Apple Mac and MacBooks for some time and now one device has been benchmarked.

A new M2 Apple Mac has been spotted on Geekbench with 96GB of RAM, the device is listed with the model number Mac14,6.

The device is also listed with an impressive 96GB of RAM and it scores 1,853 on the single-core score and 13,855 on the multi-core score. The device was listed on Geekbench yesterday and you can see the listing in the photo below.

This new Mac features a more powerful version of the M2 processor that is used in the MacBook Air and the iPad Pro, the M2 Max. Apple is expected to have over three different versions of the M2, the M2 which is already available, the M2 Pro, and the M2 Max.

We are expecting a range of new Macs from Apple next year, this will include some new MacBook Pro models, a new larger iMac, a Mac Pro, and also updated versions of the Mac Studio and Mac Mini.

It will be interesting to see what new Macs Apple releases next year, all of them will be powered by Apple’s own Silicon processor as they are expected to finish their switch from Intel processor by the end of this year.

Source Geekbench, MacRumors





