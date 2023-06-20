M2 Mac Studio vs M2 Mac Pro (Video)

Apple launched a range of new Macs at their Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this month, this included the new M2 Mac Studio and the M2 Mac Pro and now we get to find out how these two new Macs compare.

The video below from Max Tech gives us a look at the new M2 Mac Studio vs the M2 Mac Pro, the two devices have been specced with similar specifications. The Mac Studio comes with the M2 Ultra 24-core CPU and the 60-core GPU, it has 64GB of Unified RAM and 1TB of storage, this Mac cost $3,999.

The Mac Pro is powered by the M2 Ultra 24-core CPU and features a 76-core GPU, it also comes with 64GB of Unified RAM and it has 1TB of SSD storage, this model retails for quite a bit more at $7,999. Let’s find out how these two Macs compare.

It is interesting to see how the two Macs perform side by side, especially considering the difference in price between the two Macs of $4,000, whether or not it is worth the extra money remains to be seen. Of course, the Mac Pro comes with a wide range of slots that can be upgraded and it can be turned into a much more powerful computer for extra costs.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



