M1 vs M4 MacBook Air – HECK YES it’s Finally Upgrade Time

The M4 MacBook Air represents a notable evolution in design, performance, and functionality when compared to the M1 model. With advancements in processing power, display quality, and overall usability, it positions itself as a strong choice for users seeking a modern, high-performance laptop. But does it justify an upgrade? Let’s explore the key differences and benefits to help you decide in a new video from Max Tech.

Design and Build: Modern Refinements

The M4 MacBook Air retains the iconic clamshell design of its predecessor but introduces several thoughtful updates that enhance both aesthetics and functionality. The thinner bezels provide a more immersive display experience, making the screen feel larger without increasing the overall size of the device. Additionally, the return of MagSafe charging is a welcome improvement, freeing up the Thunderbolt 4 ports for other peripherals and reducing the risk of accidental cable disconnections.

A notable design change is the shift to hidden speaker grills, which gives the M4 a cleaner and more minimalist appearance compared to the visible grills on the M1. These subtle refinements contribute to a more polished and user-friendly design, making the M4 feel like a more modern and cohesive device.

Display and Camera: Brighter, Bigger, and Smarter

The M4 MacBook Air’s display is a significant upgrade over the M1, offering 500 nits of brightness compared to the M1’s 400 nits. This improvement ensures better visibility in bright environments, such as working outdoors or in well-lit spaces. The slightly larger screen size further enhances the viewing experience, making it more comfortable for tasks like video editing, streaming, or multitasking.

On the camera front, the M4 introduces a 1080p webcam with Center Stage functionality, a major improvement over the M1’s 720p camera. Center Stage uses intelligent framing to keep you in focus during video calls, even if you move around. This feature adds a professional touch to virtual meetings and enhances the overall video conferencing experience, making it ideal for remote work or online classes.

Performance: A New Benchmark

The M4 MacBook Air is powered by a second-generation 3nm processor, delivering a substantial performance boost over the M1. With up to 73% better multi-core CPU performance and an 85% improvement in GPU capabilities, the M4 excels in both everyday tasks and demanding applications. Whether you’re browsing the web, editing high-resolution videos, or working on complex 3D projects, the M4 handles it all with ease.

For creative professionals, the inclusion of ProRes decoders and encoders is a standout feature. This addition enables smoother video editing workflows, allowing users to work on high-resolution content without compromising performance. The M4 sets a new standard for ultraportable laptops, offering power and efficiency in a lightweight package.

Battery Life: Power Meets Efficiency

Despite its increased performance and brighter display, the M4 MacBook Air manages to improve battery efficiency compared to the M1. This means you can work longer on a single charge, making it an excellent choice for users who are frequently on the go. The advanced thermal management system and efficient power usage ensure consistent performance without draining the battery, even during intensive tasks.

Audio and Input: Subtle but Impactful Upgrades

The M4’s audio system delivers richer mids and bass, providing a more immersive sound experience. While slightly quieter than the M1’s speakers, the overall audio quality is improved, making it ideal for media consumption and video calls. On the input side, the larger function keys and wider trackpad enhance typing and navigation, offering a more comfortable and precise user experience. These seemingly minor changes contribute to a smoother and more enjoyable interaction with the device.

Thermal Management: Cool Under Pressure

The M4 MacBook Air generates more heat than the M1 due to its higher performance capabilities, but it compensates with improved thermal management. Even under heavy workloads, the M4 maintains consistent performance with minimal slowdowns. Whether you’re multitasking or running resource-intensive applications, the M4 stays cool and reliable, making sure a seamless user experience.

Value Proposition: More for the Same Price

Starting at the same $999 price as the M1, the M4 MacBook Air offers significant upgrades that make it a compelling option for anyone considering a new laptop. The base model now includes double the RAM, providing better multitasking capabilities and future-proofing the device for years to come. With its enhanced performance, brighter display, and refined design, the M4 delivers exceptional value for its price.

Whether you’re a student, a creative professional, or a casual user, the M4 MacBook Air offers a well-rounded package that caters to a wide range of needs. Its combination of power, efficiency, and usability makes it an excellent choice for anyone looking to invest in a reliable and versatile laptop.

Final Thoughts: A Worthy Successor

The M4 MacBook Air builds on the strengths of the M1 while introducing meaningful improvements that elevate the user experience. With its refined design, brighter and smarter display, enhanced performance, and improved usability, the M4 sets a new benchmark for ultraportable laptops. If you’re still using an M1, the M4’s advancements make it a strong candidate for your next upgrade. For those ready to embrace the future of mobile computing, the M4 MacBook Air stands out as a clear winner.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



