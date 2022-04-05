M1 Max Mac Studio vs M1 Mac Mini (Video)

Earlier today we saw a video of the M1 Ultra Mac Studio up against the Mac Mini and now we have a video of the M1 Max Mac Studio vs M1 Mac Mini.

The M1 Max Mac Studio retails for $1,999, and the Mac Studio featured in the video retails for $899, let’s find out how these two Mac compare. Is the Mac Studio worth double the price of the Mac Mini, Let’s find out?

It is interesting to see how the two Mac compares side by side, the M1 Mac Mini features an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and an 8-core- GPU, it comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Mac Studio features a 10-core CPU with 8 performance cores snd a 24-core GPU, it comes with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

As we can see from the video the M1 Max Mac Studio is the more powerful of the two computers, this is as you would expect considering it costs double the price of the Mac Mini.

Apple will be releasing a number of other new Macs this year as it continues its switch from Intel to its own Silicon processors, this will happen by the end of 2022. We are expecting to see a new MacBook Air, some new MacBook Pros and also a new Mac Pro.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals