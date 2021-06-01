M1 iPad Pro vs iPad Air (Video)

Apple recently launched their new 11 inch M1 iPad Pro and now we get to find out how it compares with the iPad Air in a new iPad Pro vs iPad Air video from Max Tech.

The 11 inch iPad Pro costs $200 more than the iPad Air which has a 10.9 inch display and comes with the Apple A14 Bionic processor, lets find out how the two tablets compare.

The two tablets look very similar on the outside, although there are minor differences in terms of the bezels and also the cameras.

In terms of hardware differences there quite a few, this includes the processors, cameras, Face ID vs Touch ID and more.

The iPad Pro comes with a 12 Megapixel camera on the front and the iPad Air a 7 megapixel camera, on the back the iPad Pro has a 12 megapixel and a 10 megapixel ultra wide camera, the iPad Air has a 12 megapixel camera.

The iPad Air retails for $599 and the iPad Pro for $799, is the iPad Pro worth the extra $200, considering the processor and extra specifications it may be worth the extra $200, although the iPad Air is also a great device both tablets come with a range of great features.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech

