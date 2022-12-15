Luna Abyss gameplay trailer released by developer Bonsai Collective

Developer Bonsai Collective has released a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming new narrative driven first person action adventure game Luna Abyss. Unfortunately no confirmed release date has been announced as yet by Bonsai but as soon more information becomes available we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime check out the gameplay trailer below for Luna Abyss that will be launching on the PlayStation, Xbox and PC in the near future.

You are a prisoner sentenced to explore a derelict megastructure that sprawls deep beneath the surface of the mimic moon Luna. You are tasked with recovering forgotten technology from within the Abyss and the lost colony it consumed. Every move you make will be overseen by your artificial prison guard named Aylin.

Luna Abyss gameplay

“Spellbinding Bullet-Hell FPS ‘Luna Abyss’ Unveils Huge Scope With Brand New Gameplay Trailer. Remote game development studio Bonsai Collective has today unveiled a brand new trailer that shows the full scope of and ambition behind its forthcoming narrative-driven first-person action-adventure Luna Abyss. The 100-second spot lays the game’s otherworldy environments wide open, giving gamers the best view yet of the carefully crafted cosmos – otherwise known as the mimic moon ‘Luna’ – developer Bonsai Collective has put together for bullet-hell fans of all abilities.”

Developer Bonsai Collective explains

“In the prison atop the Abyss, your one companion is Aylin, an artificial prison sentry watching your every move,” “She sends convicts deep below for reconnaissance, extraction, and investigation of the collapse. We can’t wait to see what players make of this mysterious world.”

