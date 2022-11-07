It Takes Two action adventure game launches on Nintendo Switch

After previously launching on PC and other platforms EA has this week announced the launch of the award-winning action adventure game It Takes Two onto the Nintendo Switch handheld console. The game has was originally developed by BAFTA award-winning Hazelight Studios, and has been optimized for the Nintendo Switch by Turn Me Up Games.

“The critically-acclaimed title lets players step into the shoes of Cody and May, two humans trapped after a magic spell turns them into dolls, all while encountering ridiculous challenges around every corner. The unpredictable nature of each level will bring players through a uniquely metaphorical gameplay experience that tells a universal story of relationships, as Cody and May must work together to save their fractured marriage on the brink of divorce.”

“It Takes Two’s gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges, fantastical story and acclaimed co-op experience. The Nintendo Switch version brings new voice-overs in Japanese, French, German and Spanish, as well as subtitles in multiple languages.”

“It Takes Two was born as a passion project that Hazelight spent years perfecting, and our team has been humbled with the growth of our vibrant community over the past year. With the Nintendo Switch version, we get to welcome new players into the game’s magical world,” said Josef Fares, Founder and Game Director at Hazelight Studios. “Turn Me Up Games has excelled in bringing It TakesTwo’s immersive world to Nintendo Switch.”

“As fans of It Takes Two and Hazelight, we’ve taken great care in bringing this beloved, award-winning title and its adventurous spirit to new players on Nintendo Switch,” said Scott Cromie, Executive Producer at Turn Me Up Games. “We loved collaborating with the Hazelight team and are excited for players to experience the incredibly fun co-op of It Takes Two, even on the go.”

