Lucid Motors reveals Air performance EV

The Lucid Air electric vehicle has been revealed and the ride is hailed as the world’s most powerful and efficient luxury electric sedan. Lucid Motors promises that the Air will start below $80,000. The car promises up to 1080 horsepower in its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration.

In that trim, the car can run the quarter-mile in as little as 9.9 seconds making it the only electric sedan able to achieve that sort of performance on the market. The vehicle is also available in an extended-range version claiming an estimated EPA range of up to 517 miles per charge. Lucid also claims that the Air will be the fastest charging electric vehicle ever.

It promises to charge at rates of up to 20 miles per minute when connected to a DC Fast Charging network. That would mean the vehicle could be charged up to a driving range of 300 miles in 20 minutes. Lucid also claims the car is the most aerodynamic luxury car in the world, boasting a coefficient of drag of 0.21. Inside, the vehicle uses glass cockpit displays with tactile physical controls and an advanced driver assistance system. The first version of the car, called the Air Dream Edition, will launch in the spring of 2021, priced at $169,000. The entry-level version will be available in 2022.

