IQUNIX MQ80 Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboard for Professionals

Finding the perfect keyboard can feel like an endless quest. Whether you’re a professional juggling deadlines, a gamer chasing victory, or someone who simply spends hours typing away, the right keyboard can make all the difference. But let’s be honest—most options out there either compromise on comfort, portability, or functionality. If you’ve ever found yourself frustrated by wrist strain, lackluster battery life, or clunky designs that don’t quite fit your needs, you’re not alone.

Enter the IQUNIX MQ80, a low-profile mechanical keyboard that promises to blend style, comfort, and versatility in one sleek package. With its ergonomic design, durable aluminum build, and features like tri-mode connectivity and customizable RGB lighting, it’s designed to adapt to your lifestyle—whether you’re working, gaming, or on the go.

IQUNIX MQ80: A Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboard for Versatile Use

Early access pledges are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $139 or £110 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the typical retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Specifications : Low-profile design with a 10.2mm front height for ergonomic comfort and reduced wrist strain.

Tri-mode connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, 2.4GHz wireless, and USB-C wired, with support for multiple devices and operating systems.

Rechargeable battery offering up to 350 hours of use on a single charge for extended reliability.

Extensive customization via VIA software, hot-swappable switches, and per-key RGB lighting with 16 million colors.

Durable full aluminum body with PBT keycaps, anti-oil coating, and fade-resistant legends for long-lasting performance.

The IQUNIX MQ80 is a premium low-profile mechanical keyboard designed to meet the needs of professionals, gamers, and tech enthusiasts. Combining ergonomic comfort, robust construction, and advanced functionality, it offers a versatile typing experience. Its thoughtful design and customizable features make it a practical choice for users seeking reliability and adaptability across various tasks.

If and when the IQUNIX MQ80 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2025. To learn more about the IQUNIX MQ80 low-profile mechanical keyboard project preview the promotional video below.

Ergonomic Design and Durable Build

The MQ80’s low-profile design is one of its defining features, with a front height of just 10.2mm. This design minimizes wrist strain, making it suitable for prolonged use, whether during work or gaming sessions. The keyboard’s full aluminum body, crafted with CNC machining and finished with a 180-grit anodized surface, ensures a sleek yet durable frame that resists wear over time.

To enhance the typing experience, the MQ80 incorporates a Le-Tray Gasket Mount system, supported by silicone gaskets and five layers of sound-dampening materials. This setup provides a soft, responsive feel while reducing typing noise, making it ideal for both professional and recreational environments. The combination of portability, comfort, and durability ensures the keyboard performs well in diverse settings.

Seamless Connectivity and Long Battery Life

The MQ80 excels in connectivity with its tri-mode functionality, allowing users to switch between Bluetooth 5.1, 2.4GHz wireless, and USB-C wired modes. This flexibility ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices, including macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android. The keyboard supports pairing with up to three devices via Bluetooth, allowing seamless toggling between platforms. For added convenience, extra keycaps for Windows layouts are included, enhancing its adaptability for different operating systems.

Battery performance is another strong point. The MQ80’s rechargeable battery delivers up to 350 hours of use on a single charge, addressing concerns about frequent recharging. This extended battery life ensures uninterrupted productivity during long workdays or while traveling, making it a dependable option for users on the go.

Customization and Performance

Customization is a standout feature of the MQ80, supported by its compatibility with VIA software. Users can remap keys, create macros, and adjust per-key RGB lighting with 16 million colors and preloaded effects. The keyboard’s hot-swappable switch design allows for easy replacement of switches without soldering, offering flexibility for users to tailor the typing experience to their preferences.

Pre-installed with Kailh POM Gold Red Linear Switches, the MQ80 provides a smooth typing experience with a 40gf actuation force and a 1.2mm actuation point. These switches are rated for 50 million keystrokes, making sure long-term reliability. The PBT keycaps feature an anti-oil coating and fade-resistant dye-sub legends, maintaining a premium feel and durability over time. The high-concentration PBT material resists shine and wear, preserving the keyboard’s aesthetic.

The MQ80 also includes a Shadow Black carrying case, offering protection and portability. Its 1000Hz polling rate in both wireless and wired modes ensures lag-free responsiveness, a critical feature for gamers requiring precise input. The compact 80% layout further enhances its portability without compromising functionality.

A Well-Rounded Typing Solution

The IQUNIX MQ80 delivers a comprehensive typing solution with its ergonomic design, durable construction, versatile connectivity, and extensive customization options. Its low-profile design reduces wrist strain, while the tri-mode connectivity and long battery life ensure seamless operation across multiple devices. Whether for professional tasks, gaming, or travel, the MQ80 provides a premium typing experience tailored to diverse needs.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the low-profile mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official IQUNIX MQ80 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

