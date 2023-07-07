Make your heard with the Loud Cup blow horn

If you would like to cheer on your favourite team or simply make a lot of noise. You may be interested in a unique drinks cup aptly named the Loud Cup designed by Jay Conohan based in Ottawa, Canada. Capable of holding 22 ounces of fluid the cup also allows you to make a noise when your team score, at parties or simply to bring attention to yourself.

The double-walled features an integrated horn that can be activated by rotating the cup 180° and blowing into it. Early bird bonuses are now available for the different project from roughly $23 or £18 (depending on current exchange rates).

Loud cup blow horn

“The LoudCup is the ultimate companion for amplifying your excitement! This unique tumbler not only carries your favorite drink, but it’s a stroke of genius in disguise! The innovative design artfully melds a horn mechanism within the cup, creating a sleek, unassuming exterior that packs a punch. The cleverly integrated horn mechanism within the cup captures the air you blow and produces an incredible sound. The louder you blow, the more vibrant the noise!”

“The LoudCup, a perfect sidekick for supercharging your celebrations and bringing fans together. The cleverly integrated horn mechanism within the cup captures the air you blow and produces an incredible sound. The louder you blow, the more vibrant the noise! Not recommended for hot beverages ( just incase you get carried away with the celebrations and spill ) “

Assuming that the Loud Cup funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Loud Cup blow horn cup project play the promotional video below.

“Whether it’s the World Cup, Super Bowl, Tailgating, graduation, or game day for the kids in your life, we have a style for everyone! The LoudCup will make the event more enjoyable and let the person or your team know you are rooting for them. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and dimensional specifications for the blow horn cup, jump over to the official Loud Cup crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals