Lotus launches new plug and play Digital Instrument Pack for track days

Lotus has announced the launch of a new accessory for its range of sports cars, the Lotus Digital Instrument Pack, the device is designed to be a plug and play solution for track days.

The Digital Instrument Pack comes loaded with data from more than 4,000 race tracks around the workd and it is available for Lotus Elise and V6 Exige models.

Designed for Lotus Elise and V6 Exige models built from 2008 onwards, the system’s software comes pre-loaded with details of 4,127 race tracks and automatically recognises when drivers are near a circuit. Drivers can download the start/finish line co-ordinates so they can calculate lap times, then analyse their performance in real time on the digital display or later by downloading data to a laptop.

A unique Lotus-branded start-up screen further enhances the experience, and users can also customise the display of the high-contrast six-inch TFT screen to suit their needs. The system even features a camera input, allowing drivers add a portable action camera to capture the action from each exhilarating lap.

The new Lotus Digital Instrument Pack is now available to order for £1,470, you can find out more details over at Lotus at the link below.

Source Lotus

