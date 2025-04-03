Lotus Eletre & Emeya: Major Revamps Redefine Electric Luxury

The automotive world is witnessing a revolution in the realm of electric luxury SUVs and hyper-GTs, with the Lotus Eletre and Emeya leading the charge. These groundbreaking vehicles showcase sleek, aerodynamic designs that seamlessly blend with innovative technology and electrifying performance, setting new standards for sustainable luxury. Lotus has introduced a new ‘600’ and ‘900’ model naming system, reflecting the impressive power outputs of these vehicles and providing customers with a clear choice between high-performance and ultra-high performance options.

The Lotus Eletre, a pure electric performance SUV, and the Emeya, a hyper-GT, are built upon the brand’s DNA of exceptional ride and handling, aerodynamic efficiency, and driver-focused engineering. Whether one seeks the thrill of exhilarating speed or the comfort of a supreme driving experience, these vehicles deliver an unparalleled combination of both. The Eletre and Emeya are designed to cater to the discerning tastes of luxury car enthusiasts who refuse to compromise on performance, sustainability, or style.

Performance and Charging Capabilities

The Lotus Eletre and Emeya boast remarkable performance figures that are sure to impress even the most demanding drivers. The ‘600’ models feature a potent 450 kW (612 hp) dual-motor powertrain with all-wheel drive, propelling the Emeya from 0-62 mph in a mere 4.15 seconds and the Eletre in just 4.5 seconds. For those seeking the ultimate in power and acceleration, the ‘900’ models deliver an astonishing 675 kW (918 hp), with the Emeya 900 capable of rocketing from 0-62 mph in a breathtaking 2.78 seconds.

In addition to their impressive performance, the Eletre and Emeya also excel in terms of charging capabilities. Utilizing advanced 800V battery technology, the Emeya can charge from 10-80% in just 14 minutes when connected to a 400kW DC charger, while the Eletre achieves the same feat in 20 minutes with a 350kW DC charger. This rapid charging capability, combined with ranges of up to 379 miles (Emeya) and 373 miles (Eletre) on the WLTP cycle, makes these vehicles ideal for those embarking on long electric road trips without the need for frequent and lengthy charging stops.

Pricing and Availability

The Lotus Eletre and Emeya are now available for order, with deliveries set to commence this summer at Lotus retailers worldwide. The Eletre 600 is priced competitively, starting at £84,990 (€99,990), while the Emeya 600 begins at £84,990 (€107,990 for the Emeya 600 GT in EU markets). These pricing levels position Eletre and Emeya as accessible options for discerning buyers who seek the perfect combination of luxury, performance, and sustainability in a single package.

Specifications

Eletre 600: Equipped with a 450 kW (612 hp) dual-motor, 4WD, 112 kWh battery, 22kW onboard charger, active air suspension, 20-inch wheels, LED matrix headlights, KEF PREMIUM 15-speaker audio, 29″ HUD, 4-zone climate control, and a Jasper interior theme with LOTUSWEAR Performance Fabric.

Eletre 900 SPORT CARBON: Boasting a 675 kW (918 hp) dual-motor, 2-speed transmission, extended exterior and interior carbon packs, an active rear spoiler, massaging and ventilated front seats, and soft-close doors.

Emeya 600: Featuring a 450 kW (612 hp) dual-motor, 4WD, 102 kWh battery, 22kW onboard charger, active air suspension, 20-inch wheels, LED matrix headlights, KEF PREMIUM 15-speaker audio, 51″ HUD, 4-zone climate control, and a Jasper interior theme with LOTUSWEAR Performance Fabric.

Emeya 900 SPORT CARBON: Powered by a 675 kW (918 hp) dual-motor, 2-speed transmission, extended exterior and interior carbon packs, an active rear diffuser, active front air dam, massaging and ventilated front seats, and soft-close doors.

Explore More from Lotus

For automotive enthusiasts intrigued by the groundbreaking Lotus Eletre and Emeya, the brand’s broader lineup offers a range of additional options worth exploring. From the exhilarating Emira sports car to the innovative Evija hypercar, Lotus continues to push the boundaries of performance, design, and innovation across its entire product range. Whether one is a passionate driving enthusiast or a tech-savvy luxury seeker, Lotus has carefully crafted a vehicle to cater to every discerning taste and preference. By consistently challenging the status quo and redefining the possibilities of automotive engineering, Lotus solidifies its position as a trailblazer in the industry, setting new standards for others to follow.

Source Lotus



