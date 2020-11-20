Losing Alice psychological thriller premiers on Apple TV+ January 22nd 2021

Apple has confirmed the new eight episode TV series Losing Alice will premiere Friday, January 22nd 2021 staring with the first three episodes, followed by weekly releases on Fridays. The psychological thriller Losing Alice tells the story of aging film director, Alice played by Ayelet Zurer, and her growing obsession with a young screenwriter, Sophie played by Lihi Kornowski. “Fascination spirals into Faustian bargain after an ambitious female film director meets-and obsesses over-a younger femme-fatale screenwriter.”

“Using flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist’s mind, the series follows Alice, a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie , and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success. In addition to Ayelet Zurer, the series stars Lihi Kornowski, Gal Toren, Yossi Marshak, Shai Avivi and Chelli Goldenberg.”

Source : Deadline : MacRumours

