Losing Alice thriller premiers on Apple TV+ January 22nd 2021

Apple has this week released a new trailer for the upcoming premiere of Losing Alice, a new eight episode TV series showing on Apple+ from January 22nd 2021.The psychological thriller Losing Alice tells the story of aging film director, Alice played by Ayelet Zurer, and her growing obsession with a young screenwriter, Sophie played by Lihi Kornowski.

“Losing Alice” is a thrilling cinematic journey that uses flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist’s mind. The series follows Alice (played by Ayelet Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family.”

“After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (played by Lihi Kornowski), and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success. Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging, and the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other. But above all, “Losing Alice” is a love letter for the still-too-rare female director.”

Source : Apple

