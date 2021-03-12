Loop Hero retro role-playing game passes 500,000 sales in one week



If you enjoy retro-styled role-playing games, it might be worth your while checking out the new Loop Hero now available via Steam, Epic Games and GOG.

“The Lich has thrown the world into a timeless loop and plunged its inhabitants into never ending chaos. Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of hero for their battles and expand the survivors’ camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop. Unlock new classes, new cards, and devious guardians on your quest to shatter the endless cycle of despair. “

Features of the Loop Hero game include:

– Infinite Adventure: Select from unlockable character classes and deck cards before setting out on each expedition along a randomly generated loop path. No expedition is ever the same as the ones before it.

– Plan Your Struggle: Strategically place building, terrain, and enemy cards along each loop to create your own dangerous path. Find balance between the cards to increase your chances of survival while recovering valueable loot and resources for your camp.

– Loot and Upgrade: Strike down menacing creatures, recover stronger loot to equip on the fly and unlock new perks along the way.

– Expand Your Camp: Turn hard-earned resources into campsite upgrades and gain valueable reinforcements with each completed loop along the expedition path.

