Logitech Folio Touch keyboard cause launched for 11 inch iPad Pro

Logitech has launched a new keyboard case for the 11 inch iPad Pro, the Logitech Folio Touch, the device is compatible with the first and second generation 11 inch iPad Pro.

The new Logitech Folio Touch comes with a built in trackpad and it features an adjustable kickstand and a foldable keyboard.

“The Folio Touch brings a familiar and comfortable laptop keyboard layout to iPad Pro users with incredible flexibility and protection,” said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. “With the adjustable kickstand and foldable keyboard, iPad Pro users can use the laptop like keyboard and trackpad to get work done and then easily move the keyboard out of the way when they want to sketch, watch videos, or read.”

Work in apps like Pages, Numbers and Keynote with the integrated trackpad and easily highlight spreadsheet cells, copy words and edit emails. Using Folio Touch’s trackpad, increase your productivity with the same multi-finger gesture controls you already know and love such as swipe, scroll, switch apps, pinch and double-tap.

You can find out more information about the new Logitech Folio Touch keyboard over Logitech at the link below. It will be available this month for $159.99.

Source Logitech

