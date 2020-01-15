Logitech Ergo K860 ergonomic curved keyboard $130

Logitech has created a new ergonomic keyboard to provide a “natural typing experience”, taking the form of the Logitech Ergo K860 which will be available to purchase later this month priced at $130. The ergonomic split keyboard and features a curved wrist rest with pillowed cushioning places your forearms just above the keyboard, offering 54% more wrist support and reducing wrist bending by 25% says Logitech.

ERGO K860 connects to up to three devices via Bluetooth Low Energy or the USB dongle, works seamlessly with both Mac and Windows operating systems and features a numpad for heavy spreadsheet users. The adjustable palm lift feature keeps your wrists in a natural posture, whether you’re seated or standing. ERGO K860 is certified by United States Ergonomics and has been tested and rated for a 10 million keystroke lifespan.

“When it’s time to get work done, type confidently on Logitech’s Perfect Stroke keys that let you easily orient your fingers and keep your hands in a natural position. ERGO K860 comes equipped with shortcut customizations through the Logitech Options software and stays powered for up to two years with two AAA batteries, so you can enjoy ergonomic benefits without compromising productivity. ERGO K860 is now available in black for $129.99 at Logitech.com. Pair it with MX VERTICAL or MX ERGO, and you will take your ergonomic desk solution to the next level!”

Source: Logitech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals