Logitech Colorful POP Icon Keyboard and Mouse from $49

Logitech has unveiled its latest keyboard and mouse set, the form of the Logitech POP Icon Keyboard and Mouse, a dynamic duo designed to transform the workspace with vibrant colors and innovative functionality. This new offering from Logitech is not just about aesthetics; it combines style with productivity-enhancing features that cater to modern work environments.

The POP Icon Keyboard is crafted to provide a seamless typing experience with its contoured, low-profile keys that offer responsive and quiet typing. Its bold design, featuring fresh colors and a sleek silhouette, is perfect for those looking to personalize their workspace without sacrificing functionality. The keyboard is equipped with four customizable Action Keys, allowing users to switch effortlessly between work and leisure modes. These keys can be personalized using the free Logi Options+ app, allowing quick access to productivity tools, social media, music, and even AI applications like the Logi AI Prompt Builder.

Enhancing Productivity with Logitech POP Icon Keyboard

The Logitech POP Icon Keyboard is designed to work seamlessly across multiple devices and operating systems, allowing users to type on up to three different computers, phones, or tablets with the press of a button. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who juggle multiple devices in their daily workflow. With a battery life of up to 36 months, the keyboard ensures long-lasting reliability and uninterrupted productivity.

Paired with the POP Mouse, the combo offers a complete solution for modern workspaces. The mouse features a SmartWheel for precise navigation and Silent Touch Technology, which reduces click noise by 90%. It also includes two customizable Action Buttons, allowing users to switch between work and leisure modes effortlessly. The mouse can connect to and switch between up to three devices, making it a versatile tool for any workspace.

Pricing and Availability

The POP Icon Keyboard is available in a variety of color combinations, including rose/off-white, orange/off-white, graphite/green, lilac/off-white, and graphite/off-white. It will be available globally in October 2024, priced at $49.99. The POP Icon Keys Combo, which includes the keyboard and mouse, is priced at $69.99, while the POP Mouse alone is available for $29.99. For those looking to complete their desk setup, the Logitech Desk Mat is available for $19.99. These new products can be purchased at the official Logitech website and other global retailers.

Logitech’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the design of the POP Icon Keyboard and Mouse. Both products incorporate post-consumer recycled plastic, ranging from 37% to 70% depending on the color, to enhance circularity and reduce their carbon footprint. Additionally, the paper packaging is sourced from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources, ensuring environmentally responsible production.

