Logitech G Astro A30 wireless gaming headset $230

Next month the Logitech G brand will be making available their new wireless gaming headset in the form of the ASTRO A30 priced at $230. Unveiled at the companies Logi Play event this month the wireless headset is capable of providing up to 27 hours of play on a single charge and features 40 mm drivers together with LIGHTSPEED 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth wireless connectivity.

The Logitech G ASTRO A30 wireless gaming headset is compatible with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, XB Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mobile, iOS and Android platforms and has been designed to provide a “modern headset for the modern game” says the press release.

“The vision of a new A30 headset that enables a play anything, anywhere experience meant we needed to achieve two primary goals. First, we needed to deliver a high performance audio and ultra comfortable headset that comes in a sleek and customizable design. Second, we needed to create a headset that can connect to multiple platforms in a variety of ways: console, PC, handheld or mobile,” said TIffany Beers, head of innovation at Logitech G. “The A30 delivers maximum flexibility, mobility, style and comfort in a modern gaming headset that plays on all platforms, so players can master all the playstyles they love”

Astro A30 wireless gaming headset

“In addition to providing flexibility to connect wirelessly to your gaming device of choice, players can also mix and balance audio from multiple devices simultaneously, adjusting each source independently as desired. Gamers can game on their PlayStation 5 via LIGHTSPEED 2.4 GHz Wireless, while listening to Spotify on their phone via Bluetooth, and have their Switch at the ready, connected through 3.5 mm aux, for a long matchmaking queue.

They can then move from the livingroom to their PC setup and switch their A30 seamlessly to their PC via LIGHTSPEED 2.4 GHz and then connect to their Steam Deck via Bluetooth. And with the new Logitech G mobile app, players can optimize game and voice audio profiles on the new A30 for a tailored gaming experience.”

Source : Logitech



