Logitech MX Brio Ultra HD 4K webcam unveiled

Logitech has added a new web camera to its range with the launch of the new Logitech MX Brio Ultra HD 4K webcam the device will be available in the UK from today for £219.99, and it will come in. a choice of colors including Pale Grey and Graphite.

We know that MX users collaborate and communicate from many different environments and need a versatile webcam offering the best video and sound quality,” said Anatoliy Polyanker, General Manager of the MX Business at Logitech. “MX Brio is our highest quality webcam, featuring customisation and the ability to show themselves or their work in the best possible way.”

MX Brio’s Ultra HD 4K resolution and advanced webcam sensor demonstrates Logitech’s continuous innovation with 70 percent larger pixels than the Brio 4K, our previous flagship webcam, offering an ultra-sharp image. AI-enhanced image quality takes auto light correction further with face-based image enhancement that provides a more natural image, and video with 2x better face visibility and 2x finer image details in difficult lighting conditions compared to Brio 4K, as tested by DXOMARK lab.

Advanced customisation options allow users to fine-tune their appearance by manually adjusting exposure, tint, vibrance, field of view and more using Logi Options+, Logi Tune, and G HUB software. Show Mode makes it easy for users to share sketches or other physical objects on their desks by simply tilting the webcam. MX Brio also has two beamforming mics to reduce background noise so you can be heard clearly and an integrated privacy shutter. MX Brio is certified for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom, and works with Chromebook.

You can find out more details about the new Logitech MX Brio Ultra HD 4K web camera over at Logitech’s website at the link below, the device goes on sale in the UK today.

Source Logitech



