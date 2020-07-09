ASUSTOR Lockerstor NAS with SSD caching unveiled

Hardware manufacturer ASUSTOR has launched new network attached storage systems this week in the form of the Lockerstor 2 and 4 bay solution, both complete with solid-state drive caching. Building on the previous NAS released by the company hardware features include HDMI 2.0a with support for 10-bit 4K hardware decoding, 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet and Wake on LAN, Wake on WAN.
“The Lockerstor 2 and 4 have comprehensive backup features and support both virtualization and Docker applications. They are compatible with VMware, Citrix and Hyper-V storage environments. By supporting iSCSI/IP-SAN and NFS, they can seamlessly integrate with existing IT environments to provide the best Cost-effective storage solution.”
“ASUSTOR NAS two-step verification, SSL certificate and ClamAV anti-virus software and many other layers of protection from the inside out, plus Wake on WAN (WOW) network wake-up technology flexibility to start the NAS service, effectively suppress the probability of hacker attacks and protect data Security, which in turn ensures file access security in the private cloud, whether professionals or business people, can enjoy the high productivity and enterprise momentum brought by a complete network storage device solution.”
Specifications of the new Lockerstor 2 and 4 network attached storage systems include:
CPU: Intel Quad-Core Celeron J4125 2.00 GHz – 2.70 GHz Turbo
RAM: 4 GB DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM – 8 GB Maximum
Hard drive support
Lockerstor 2: Two bays with two M.2 NVMe or AHCI slots
Lockerstor 4: Four bays with two M.2 NVMe or AHCI slots
Dual 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet ports
Video output: 1x HDMI 2.0a
Single port read speeds of 591 MB/s and write speeds of 590 MB/s
3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports on rear
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port on front with One Touch Backup
Supports 2½” and 3½” drives up to 16 TB
Supports AES 256-bit hardware encryption
RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, single drive and JBOD supported on Lockerstor 4
Supports system migration
Supports MyArchive with Btrfs and snapshot technology
Supports Wake On WAN and Wake on LAN
