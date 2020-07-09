ASUSTOR Lockerstor NAS with SSD caching unveiled

Hardware manufacturer ASUSTOR has launched new network attached storage systems this week in the form of the Lockerstor 2 and 4 bay solution, both complete with solid-state drive caching. Building on the previous NAS released by the company hardware features include HDMI 2.0a with support for 10-bit 4K hardware decoding, 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet and Wake on LAN, Wake on WAN.

“The Lockerstor 2 and 4 have comprehensive backup features and support both virtualization and Docker applications. They are compatible with VMware, Citrix and Hyper-V storage environments. By supporting iSCSI/IP-SAN and NFS, they can seamlessly integrate with existing IT environments to provide the best Cost-effective storage solution.”

“ASUSTOR NAS two-step verification, SSL certificate and ClamAV anti-virus software and many other layers of protection from the inside out, plus Wake on WAN (WOW) network wake-up technology flexibility to start the NAS service, effectively suppress the probability of hacker attacks and protect data Security, which in turn ensures file access security in the private cloud, whether professionals or business people, can enjoy the high productivity and enterprise momentum brought by a complete network storage device solution.”

Specifications of the new Lockerstor 2 and 4 network attached storage systems include:

CPU: Intel Quad-Core Celeron J4125 2.00 GHz – 2.70 GHz Turbo

RAM: 4 GB DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM – 8 GB Maximum

Hard drive support

Lockerstor 2: Two bays with two M.2 NVMe or AHCI slots

Lockerstor 4: Four bays with two M.2 NVMe or AHCI slots

Dual 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet ports

Video output: 1x HDMI 2.0a

Single port read speeds of 591 MB/s and write speeds of 590 MB/s

3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports on rear

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port on front with One Touch Backup

Supports 2½” and 3½” drives up to 16 TB

Supports AES 256-bit hardware encryption

RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, single drive and JBOD supported on Lockerstor 4

Supports system migration

Supports MyArchive with Btrfs and snapshot technology

Supports Wake On WAN and Wake on LAN

Source :TPU

