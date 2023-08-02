Lotus opens flagship store in Mayfair London

Lotus has announced the opening of a new flagship store in Mayfair Londo, the store is located at 73 Piccadily and Lotus is showcasing a range of cars at the showroom, thios include the Eletre SUV, the Emnira sports car, and the Evija hypercar.

Lotus London can be found at 73 Piccadilly, at the heart of luxury, art and culture in the capital city. It brings together Lotus’ long-standing commitment to technology, performance and heritage by providing customers with an exclusive and immersive entry into the Lotus brand.

The store offers a VIP lounge and bespoke digital experience – where customers can personalise their own vehicles – with experts on hand to support them. In addition, the store will act as a gallery for the brand, regularly displaying classic car designs from its 75-year rich history, from F1 to icons of the silver screen.

This is the brand’s first digitally driven flagship showroom in Europe, a ‘Hyper Space’ which embodies Lotus’ vision to become a global performance brand. In 2018 Lotus revealed Vision80 and its plans to transform the brand from a heritage automotive company to an all-electric, intelligent, luxury mobility provider by 2028 – when the business turns 80.

You can find out more details about the new Lotus flagship store which is located at 73 Piccadilly in Mayfair in London over at the Lotus website at the link below.

Source Lotus



