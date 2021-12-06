Lizer mechanical guitar equalizer can enhance any acoustic guitar

Acoustic guitar players may be interested in a new mechanical guitar equalizer created by the musicians at Velocity Innovation based in Cologne, Germany. The Lizer guitar equalizer has been designed to be easily attached to almost any acoustic guitar enabling you to add additional creativity to your songs. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $30 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates).

Lizer mechanical guitar equalizer hits Kickstarter

“You want to get the best sound out of your acoustic guitar – whenever, wherever? As guitar lovers, we feel the same way. To achieve this without electricity and bulky equipment, we have developed the first mechanical equalizer for acoustic guitars and bass guitars. Whether you’re traveling, at a house party, or just playing at home, you can use your Lizer anywhere, anytime.”

If the Lizer crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Lizer mechanical guitar equalizer project checkout the promotional video below.

“We designed and patented the Lizer to be attached to almost any acoustic guitar, giving you the ability to find your individual sound and improve the sound of your guitar. You can make your guitar more quiet, or vary the bass. Additionally, the Lizer allows you to enrich, soften or narrow the sound.”

“One summer night, when we were sitting around the campfire with our girlfriends and Fabio played his favorite guitar, we noticed how much the bass dominated the sound. As a result, we sat down together and came up with the first idea to solve this problem. From the first design to our finished models, it has now been over a year of development and technical work, improving our prototype to get the best sound out of acoustic guitars. Since then, we carry the Lizer with us anytime and anywhere. And with your support, you can have your optimal guitar sound in your bag all the time, too. Get your Lizer. Now.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the mechanical guitar equalizer, jump over to the official Lizer crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

