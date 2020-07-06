Elixir Dice handcrafted, liquid filled RPG dice

Board game and role-playing enthusiasts may be interested in a range of handcrafted, liquid centre RPG dice now available via Kickstarter. The aptly named Elixir Dice have successfully raised over $350,000 thanks to over 4000 backers with still 13 days remaining on its campaign. Check out the promotional video below to learn more about their construction and liquid core.

“We’re MDG; a trusted, family-run dice manufacturer. In 2013, our family started MDG with the goal of making unique dice that were not commonly available to the gaming community. A lot has changed since 2013, but we’re still striving to create cutting-edge, innovative dice that are not commonly available to the masses. This project defines our goals.”

“Hand crafted, sharp edged liquid core dice. Pledge for the d20 of your dreams, pick up a full set of 7 polyhedrals, or even add a few d6’s to your pledge. All of the dice are full-sized 16mm, and each polyhedral set includes a d4, d6, d8, d10, d10%, d12, and d20. Unique dice, plentiful options, and beautiful color ranges.”

For more details on each colour range and pledge option jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page where early bird pledges are available from just $10 with worldwide shipping expected to take place during March 2021.

Source : Kickstarter

