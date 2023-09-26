Be quiet! Pure Loop 2 liquid CPU coolers

German manufacturer be quiet! has made a name for itself with its commitment to quality and innovation. The company has recently announced the launch of its Pure Loop 2 series, a new addition to its portfolio of all-in-one water cooling units. This new series is set to replace the award-winning Pure Loop, bringing with it a host of improvements and features that are sure to excite PC enthusiasts and casual users alike.

One of the most notable enhancements in the Pure Loop 2 series is the implementation of a PWM-adjustable pump. This feature allows users to adjust the speed of the pump according to the CPU’s temperature, thereby ensuring optimal cooling performance. The pump is doubly decoupled, a design choice aimed at reducing vibration transfer and maintaining the brand’s commitment to quiet operation.

The Pure Loop 2 series also introduces ARGB LEDs around the cooling block, adding a touch of aesthetic appeal to the unit. The all-black design, complete with a brushed aluminium-style cooling block, is subtly illuminated by these LEDs, making the Pure Loop 2 not just a functional component, but also a visual enhancement to any PC build.

In terms of cooling performance, the Pure Loop 2 series employs be quiet!’s new Pure Wings 3 PWM high-speed fans. These fans are designed for high static pressure and quiet operation, supporting a unique closed loop motor function for constant fan speed. The nickel-coated coldplate further enhances the cooling performance, ensuring efficient heat transfer from the CPU to the cooling liquid.

The Pure Loop 2 liquid CPU coolers are available in four different radiator sizes: 120 mm, 240 mm, 280 mm, and 360 mm. This range of sizes caters to a variety of user needs, from compact builds to high-performance rigs. The flexible sleeved tubes allow for easy installation, even in cases with restricted space, making the Pure Loop 2 a versatile choice for a wide range of PC builds.

Another user-friendly feature of the Pure Loop 2 series is the easy-to-access refill port on the radiator. This allows users to top up the cooling liquid as needed, ensuring the longevity and performance of the unit. A 100ml bottle of cooling liquid is included in the retail box, providing users with everything they need to maintain their liquid CPU coolers.

The Pure Loop 2 series supports all current mainstream desktop processors from Intel and AMD, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of users. The liquid CPU cooler will be available in retail from October 10, with prices varying based on radiator size. This launch marks another step forward for be quiet! in its mission to provide high-quality, quiet, and efficient cooling solutions for PC users. With its combination of performance, aesthetics, and user-friendly features, the Pure Loop 2 series of liquid CPU coolers is set to make a significant impact in the market.



