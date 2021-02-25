Gigabyte AORUS WaterForce X Series AIO liquid CPU coolers unveiled

Gigabyte has this week introduced a new range of liquid CPU coolersin the form of the Gigabyte AORUS WaterForce X Series. The range consists of 3 radiator sizes offering 240, 280 and 360 mm with a 7.8 mm Tube Diameter which improves the flow of liquid by 37% and is equipped with a Graphene Nano lubricant fan and ceramic axis pump to optimize durability and heat dissipation says Gigabyte. The integrated LCD display offers a variety of display options including support for MP4, GIF and JPEG formats. Thanks to the inclusion of a Micro SD port, you can easily add images to be displayed on the liquid CPU coolers display, and of course the system can be paired with multiple lighting modes of RGB FUSION to pimp out your rig even further.

“A dual ball bearing fan structure which has superior efficiency and durability is always the best choice to the radiators of liquid cooling solutions, however the vibration and friction noise come along when the fan speed is low. To provide the most silent liquid cooling solution, AORUS WATERFORCE X SERIES phase in the leading graphene Nano lubricant bearing with ultra-low friction and noise to decrease about 15% noise than previous liquid coolers under the same stability and low fan speed. After extensive testing, 120 mm fan blades have paired with the 360 mm radiator for the best synergy in delivering the most efficient heat dissipation with minimal noise. The fan keeps the noise at minimum level even when running at the highest speed. In the real test of Cinebench R23 heavy loading test, even the 105 W high TDP AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPUs can run all-cores at 4.6 GHz on 16 cores pairing with AORUS WATERFORCE X 240. This demonstrates the premium performance of AORUS WATERFORCE X SERIES from GIGABYTE.”

“With RGB Fusion 2.0 software of AORUS WATERFORCE X SERIES, users can adjust the text, image, and videos displayed on the LCD, as well as the multiple integrated ARGB digital LED lighting modes, creating personalized gaming systems with fluid lighting effects. Furthermore, the RGB Fusion 2.0 allows users to sync up the RGB functions on their peripherals, and support multiple fans to synchronize lighting pattern by the new accessory ARGB CABLE header. Besides the fascinating lighting, RGB FUSION 2.0 also allows users to control CPU model name/clock rates/water, CPU, VRM temps, while AORUS ENGINE provides a robust control on the heat dissipation of cooler and CPU by instant control on fan RPM/pump RPM. AORUS WATERFORCE X SERIES delivers the most stylish liquid cooling system with both functionality and recreation beyond your imagination.”

Features of the new Gigabyte AORUS WaterForce X Series AIO liquid CPU coolers include:

– New high performance pump efficiently dissipates heat from high end CPUs.

– Unique 60 x 60mm circular full color LCD with dynamic AORUS logo display designs and custom a picture and text available.

– Adjustable screen orientation can be rotated 330 degrees.

– High performance, low-noise level, dual ball bearing ARGB fans.

– Supports RGB FUSION 2.0 synchronization with other AORUS devices.

– Universal design for fan & pump RPM control, supports all MB brands.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Gigabyte

