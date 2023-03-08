LimeSDR XTRX SDR in a Mini PCIe form factor

A new project will soon be available via the Crowd Supply website offering users a high-performance software-defined radio (SDR) board in a compact Mini PCIe form factor. The LimeSDR XTRX is powered by an AMD (formerly Xilinx) Artix-7 XC7A50T-2CPG236I FPGA and a Lime Microsystems LMS7002M RF transceiver at it’s core and is a perfect platform for developing logic-intensive digital and RF designs.

The heart of the board is the Lime transceiver RFIC (LMS7002), covering frequencies up to 3.8 GHz with a bandwidth of over 100 MHz. and Baseband Interface: A significant level of digital circuitry resides within the LMS7002 and accompanying FPGA for the implementation of key physical layer radio functions, including filtering, decimation, interpolation and flexible interfaces such as PCIe and SerDes.

Mini PCIe form factor

“LimeSDR XTRX is a suitable building block for MIMO configurations from 2Tx2R to 32Tx32R. It can be used in conjunction with digital processors (ASICs, GPPs and GPUs) of varying speed, power dissipation, and cost to fit any air interface, whether narrowband or broadband. The board is designed for the following key feataures:”

“As a full-fledged member of the LimeSDR family, LimeSDR XTRX will be supported by the Lime Suite driver stack and the gr-limesdr plugin for GNU Radio. Hence, any existing LimeSDR-family application should just need to be rebuilt against the latest versions of these libraries to work on LimeSDR XTRX. In addition, the existing Fairwaves gateware and driver will still be available to help with the transition from XTRX to LimeSDR XTRX, but they won’t be actively maintained.”

LimeSDR XTRX is based on the Fairwaves XTRX Rev 5, with many many refinements and updates, for more information jump over to the official Crowd Supply holding page for more details and specifications ahead of availability.

Source : Crowd Supply





