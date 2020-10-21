Fujitsu LifeBook UH-X 13.3 inch lightweight laptop

Anyone in the market for a lightweight laptop may be interested in a new 13 inch laptop in the form of the Fujitsu LifeBook UH-X/E3, weighing just 634 g and measuring 307mm x 197mm x 15.5mm in size. The lightweight laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-1165G7 supported by 8GB LPDDR4X-4266 dual channel and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Brad Kind Liliputing explains more abut the new LifeBook.

“The Fujitsu LifeBook UH-X/E3 has a 25Wh lithium-ion battery, which is pretty anemic by modern standards. Fujitsu says you can expect up to 11 hours of battery life under ideal conditions, but I suspect you should probably cut that number in half in real-world conditions. ” – “The RAM is also soldered to the motherboard and there’s no way to upgrade it.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Connectivity on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support together with connections in the form of 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x RJ-45 (Ethernet), 1 x HDMI, 1 x SD card reader and 1 x 3.5mm audio.

Source : Liliputing : Fujitsu

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals