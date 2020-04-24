Firekorf a portable lightweight firepit hits Kickstarter

Arnaud the design company based in Brussels, Belgium has returned to Kickstarter this month to launch their new Firekorf a portable lightweight firepit. The fire pit is now available to back with early bird pledges with discount from €65 or roughly £57 saving €44 off the recommended retail price. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place during September 2020.

– The Fire bag keeps the fire save from the wind while at the same time providing oxygen to the fire and radiating out its heat.

– The Frame is strong and light weight but still folds down very compact.

– The cooking features specially designed for the Firekorf. Also with the focus on quality and portability.

“Except for the handle of the spit which is made out of walnut wood. All the parts and features of the Firekorf are made out of 304 stainless steel. This makes them very durable and with some clever design we also managed to keep it potable and light. The frame of the Firekorf is build up out of 4 foldable legs that on their turn can be folded to make the frame as compact as possible. Being completely made out of 304 Stainless steel they are very durable and because of the designed shape of the legs it is possible to make them out of very thin steel plate with out losing too much structural integrity.”

Source : Kickstarter

