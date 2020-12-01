Light Speaker offers a portable Bluetooth sound and light experience

The Light Speaker is a portable bluetooth speaker inspired by a traditional lantern. It has a simple and functional form. The light feels like a real flame, glowing together with your music. It is designed to be easy to carry, so you be inspired by music and podcasts through out the day.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $230 or £173, offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Light Speaker Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Light Speaker project review the promotional video below.

“People have gathered around campfires since the beginning of time. Even now, the soft glowing warmth of campfires, fireplaces and open candles still bring us together and make us feel good. We figured if we can make a light that comes anywhere close to that we would be on to something. The Light Speaker has a big, open, omnidirectional sound delivering rich bass, stable mid tones and crisp high notes. The solid borosilicate glass cylinder creates a sealed valve for the passive 3” woofer sitting in the bottom. The dome shaped enclosure on the top holds a powerful 2.5” full range driver sending out 360 degree sound. “

“The Light Speaker features our signature ‘Transparent sound’ meaning it’s tuned to channel the true intention of the artist. It gives natural and immersive sound typically not found in portable speakers. The Light Speaker has two separate knobs, one for light, one for sound. As you turn up the brightness, the light appearance goes from a dark glowing ember, to a living candle, and all the way up to a bright natural light – with a light temperature of around 3500 kelvin.”

The Light Speaker features the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which includes ‘True Wireless’ dual speaker wireless streaming For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official Light Speaker crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals