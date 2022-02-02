Life is Strange Remastered Collection launches

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection has today launched on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, providing enhanced gameplay and both the Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered games. “Return to Arcadia Bay and experience two award-winning Life is Strange games like never before! Remastered visuals and animation breathe new life into the great cast of characters and gripping stories.”

Remastered Collection

The bundle offer gamers graphic adventures played from a third-person view during which you can examine and interact with objects and undertake puzzle solving and communicate with non-playable characters with branching options in conversation. In some instances your choices in a dialogue will alter and affect the story through short or long-term consequences. For example something good in the short-term turnout to be something bad in the long-term so choose wisely.

Remastered features:

– Remastered visuals across characters and environments

– Vastly improved character animation using full facial mocap performance (Life is Strange Remastered only)

– Updated and refined gameplay puzzles

– Engine and lighting upgrades

– Choice and consequence driven stories with multiple endings

– Harness the power of Max’s rewind ability or Chloe’s quick-witted attitude to change the course of events

– Distinct licenced soundtrack & original scores

