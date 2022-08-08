LG Ultra Tab Android tablet gets official

LG has announced the launch of a new Android tablet, the LG Ultra Tab and the device is launching in the company’s home country of South Korea.

The new LG Ultra Tab comes with a 10.35 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 5:3 aspect ratio, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 62GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot, and the tablet comes with a 27.1 Wh battery and it features Android 12.

The new LG Ultra Tab tablet comes with a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear, on the front there is a 5-megapixel camera for video calls, and Selfies, on the back, there is an 8-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

This new Android tablet also comes with a MIL_STD 810G rating for dust and waterproofing and it will be available in one color, Charcoal Gray.

So far it looks like the LG Ultra will only be available in South Korea, the tablet will retail for KRW 426,000 which is about $327 at the current exchange rate.

Source LG, GSM Arena

