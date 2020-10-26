LG TONE Free FN7 wireless earbuds announced

LG has added some new wireless earbuds to its range with the launch of the LG TONE Free FN7, which come with Active Noise Cancellation and more,

They also come with a fast charging feature which will give you one hour of playback after just five minutes of charging.

Like all LG TONE Free earbuds, the HBS-FN7 features technology from Meridian Audio, the renowned British audio technology company and LG’s trusted partner in delivering superior sound. Powered by Digital Signal Processing, a technology that Meridian has been perfecting for over 25 years, the LG TONE Free FN7 can recreate a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers while also delivering vocals with pristine clarity, completely immersing the listener. Accessible through the LG TONE Free app available for both Android and iOS devices, Meridian’s EQ sound settings provide an elevated listening experience via four customized presets: Natural for a clean, balanced sound, Immersive for a more three-dimensional performance, Bass Boost for extra power and depth and Treble Boost to bring greater clarity to vocals. The LG TONE Free FN7 also delivers fuller, richer bass with high quality silicone-infused drivers, dome featuring a stronger metal layer and denser texture dampers for better resolution of mid-high frequencies.

You can find out more information about the new LG TONE Free FN7 wireless headphones over at LG at the link below.

Source LG

