LG Smart TVs get new gaming features

LG has announced that its LG Smart TVs are getting new gaming features through their new webOS UI and it will support Amazon Luna and more.

Popular cloud gaming services, which can now be conveniently accessed from LG Game Card on webOS 2023, including simply via voice command*, offer avid and casual gamers alike numerous gaming titles from leading partners such as NVIDIA, Blacknut, Utomik and now Luna and Boosteroid, with no downloads or additional hardware needed. LG’s award-winning OLED TVs supply players with the smoothest gameplay courtesy of superior image quality, an ultra-fast 0.1 millisecond response time and super-low input lag, as well as a more personalized gaming experience through various customization features including Game Optimizer and genre-specific picture settings.

Already available in FHD on 2021 and 2022 LG TVs running webOS 6.0 or above, GeForce NOW is now streaming on 2020 models, and will start streaming in 4K on select models later this year, LG TV owners being among the first to stream impressively smooth, highly immersive 4K gameplay at 60 FPS, on the big screen with just a compatible controller.

You can find out more details about the latest gaming features on the LG Smart TVs over at the LG website at the link below.

Source LG





