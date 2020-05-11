Geeky Gadgets

LG Q70 smartphone now available from Verizon

By

LG Q70

The LG Q70 smartphone launched last year and now the handset is available from Verizon Wireless in the US, the device retails for $349.99.

Verizon is also offering the handset on its monthly installment plan for $9.99 a month with nothing up front over 24 months.

The LG Q70 comes with a 6.4 inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels, the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 mobile processor.

The device has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and it also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage, it has a range of cameras including a 16 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies.

On the back of the device there is a triple camera setup with one 32 megapixel camera, one 13 megapixel camera and one 5 megapixel camera. The device also comes with a 4,000 mAh battery, you can find out more information about it over at Verizon at the link below.

Source Verizon, GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

