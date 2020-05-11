LG Q70 smartphone now available from Verizon

The LG Q70 smartphone launched last year and now the handset is available from Verizon Wireless in the US, the device retails for $349.99.

Verizon is also offering the handset on its monthly installment plan for $9.99 a month with nothing up front over 24 months.

The LG Q70 comes with a 6.4 inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels, the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 mobile processor.

The device has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and it also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage, it has a range of cameras including a 16 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies.

On the back of the device there is a triple camera setup with one 32 megapixel camera, one 13 megapixel camera and one 5 megapixel camera. The device also comes with a 4,000 mAh battery, you can find out more information about it over at Verizon at the link below.

Source Verizon, GSM Arena

