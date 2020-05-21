LG Q61 smartphone unveiled

LG has launched a new smartphone in South Korea, the LG Q61 and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is powered by a 2.3GHz octa core processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage there is a microSD card slot.

The handset comes with Android 10 and a 4000 mAh battery and it features a 16 megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

On the back of the devide there is a quad camera setup with a 48 megapixel main camera, plus an 8 megapixel camera, a 5 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel cameras.

The handset will launch in South Korea on the 29th of May for KRW 369,600 which is about $246 at the current exchange rate.

Source LG

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals