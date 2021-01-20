LG may stop making smartphones (Rumor)

LG released a number of new smartphones last year and now it would appear that the company may be considering leaving the smartphone business.

LG’s smartphones have not been as popular as devices from the likes of Samsung, according to a recent report, LG is now considering a number of options for their smartphone business.

The company’s CEO recently sent out a memo internally to employees, this was obtained by the Korea Herald and an excerpt for the memo can be seen below.

Since the competition in the global market for mobile devices is getting fiercer, it is about time for LG to make a cold judgment and the best choice. The company is considering all possible measures, including sale, withdrawal and downsizing of the smartphone business.

It will be interesting to see what LG’s decides to do with their smartphone business, they could end up selling it off or consider to stop making devices completely.

Source Korea Herald, wccftech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals