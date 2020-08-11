Lexus UX 300e now available to order online in the UK

Lexus has announced that they have started to takes orders of their Lexus UX 300e all electric SUV online in the UK.

Price for this all electric SUV start at £43,900 for the UX model, there are two packages available, yje Premium Plus which costs £47,400 and the Takumi which costs £53,500.

Ewan Shepherd, Director of Lexus in the UK, said: “Anticipation has been high for the arrival of the UX 300e, the first production model in our Lexus Electrified global vision for creating high-quality cars that deliver the low emissions benefits of electric power together with strong performance and a genuinely rewarding driving experience.

“Lexus has unparalleled experience in electrified vehicle technology, having been a pioneer in the global premium market since the launch of the RX 400h SUV in 2004, the world’s first luxury hybrid. We will continue to develop the performance of our self-charging hybrid technology, offering our extensive range of models alongside new, all-electric vehicles, led by the new UX 300e.”

You can find out more details about the new Lexus UX 300e electric compact SUV over at Lexus

Source Lexus

