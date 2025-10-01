The Wait is Over: Lexus RZ Pricing Confirmed, Reservations Open Now

The Lexus RZ Electric SUV is poised to transform the luxury electric vehicle market, setting a new standard for performance, technology, and driver engagement. This innovative SUV showcases Lexus’s commitment to delivering a premium driving experience while embracing the future of sustainable mobility. With its sleek design, advanced features, and impressive range, the RZ is designed to captivate discerning drivers who seek the perfect blend of luxury and innovation.

Performance and Technology

Under the hood, the Lexus RZ Electric SUV features a powerful and efficient powertrain that promises to redefine the way we think about electric vehicles. The newly developed 77kWh battery pack not only extends the driving range to an impressive 353 miles (provisional WLTP figure for the RZ 350e FWD model) but also ensures a consistent and reliable performance throughout the vehicle’s lifetime. The revised eAxles have been carefully engineered to reduce energy losses while delivering higher output, resulting in faster acceleration and smoother overall performance.

One of the most groundbreaking features of the RZ is the introduction of Lexus’s first-ever steer-by-wire system. This innovative technology eliminates the traditional mechanical link between the steering wheel and the wheels, providing a more intuitive and responsive driving experience. The steer-by-wire system not only enhances handling precision but also improves visibility and creates a more spacious cockpit, allowing drivers to fully immerse themselves in the joy of driving.

Pricing and Availability

Lexus understands that every driver has unique preferences and budgets, which is why the RZ Electric SUV is offered in a range of models to cater to various needs. The entry-level RZ 350e Premium FWD starts at a competitive price of £53,995, making it an attractive option for those looking to embrace electric mobility without compromising on luxury. For those seeking the ultimate in performance and refinement, the top-of-the-line RZ 550e F Sport Takumi AWD is available at £69,995.

To further personalize their RZ, customers can opt for additional upgrades such as the stylish 20-inch alloy wheels for an extra £900 or the eye-catching bi-tone exterior paint finish for £1,100. With sales set to commence in late 2025 and first deliveries expected in early 2026, eager buyers have ample time to explore the various configurations and select the perfect RZ to suit their lifestyle.

Specifications

The Lexus RZ Electric SUV is a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. At the heart of the RZ lies a state-of-the-art 77kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which not only powers the vehicle but also ensures an impressive driving range of up to 353 miles (provisional WLTP figure for RZ 350e FWD). This extended range allows drivers to embark on longer journeys without the anxiety of running out of charge.

Lexus offers a wide array of RZ models, each tailored to different preferences and budgets. From the RZ 350e Premium FWD starting at £53,995 to the top-tier RZ 550e F Sport Takumi AWD priced at £69,995, there is an RZ for every discerning driver. Optional features such as the 20-inch alloy wheels and bi-tone exterior paint finish allow for further customization, allowing owners to make their RZ truly their own.

The RZ is equipped with innovative technology that sets it apart from its competitors. The steer-by-wire system transforms the driving experience, providing unparalleled control and precision. The Interactive Manual Drive feature allows drivers to customize their driving dynamics, while the DIRECT4 all-wheel drive system ensures optimal traction and stability in various road conditions.

Explore More

The Lexus RZ Electric SUV marks a significant milestone in the brand’s journey towards a more sustainable future. However, it is just the beginning of Lexus’s ambitious plans to expand its BEV lineup. With exciting new models like the all-electric ES saloon and other innovative vehicles set to debut by 2026, Lexus is committed to offering a diverse range of options for environmentally conscious luxury car enthusiasts.

Whether you are drawn to the RZ’s innovative technology, exquisite craftsmanship, or eco-friendly credentials, this electric SUV promises to exceed expectations. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, Lexus remains at the forefront, shaping the future of luxury mobility with vehicles like the RZ Electric SUV. Embrace the revolution and experience the unparalleled refinement and performance that only Lexus can deliver.

Source Lexus



