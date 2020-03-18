Lexus reveals the worlds first tattooed car (Video)

Lexus has revealed what it says is the worlds first tattooed car, a Lexus UX Compact SUV that has been designed by London tattoo artist Claudia De Sabe.

The video below gives us a look at how this was created, it looks like a serious amount of work went into creating this unique vehicle.

In a celebration of fine craftsmanship and traditional Japanese artistry, Lexus has commissioned the world’s first tattooed car. This strictly one-of-a-kind interpretation of the UX compact SUV has been designed and created by leading London tattoo artist Claudia De Sabe.

Using a pure white car as her “canvas” and a Dremel drill tool in place of a fine tattooing needle, Claudia produced a sweeping design featuring koi carp along the entire length of the vehicle. The koi is a motif familiar from traditional Japanese art, representing qualities of good fortune and perseverance.

You can find out more information about this one of a kind tattooed Lexus SUV over at Lexus at the link below.

