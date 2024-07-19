Lexus LBX MORIZO RR Has 296 HP

The Lexus LBX MORIZO RR is a groundbreaking high-performance model that showcases the automaker’s commitment to delivering an unparalleled driving experience. Developed in collaboration with master driver Akio Toyoda, also known as Morizo, this vehicle seamlessly blends sophisticated design with exceptional driving dynamics. The LBX MORIZO RR is powered by a potent 1.6L inline-three intercooler turbo engine, generating an impressive 296 horsepower. This model aims to enhance the dialogue between driver and car, providing an out-of-the-ordinary driving experience that is both exhilarating and engaging.

Performance and Design

The LBX MORIZO RR is built on a dedicated platform that expertly balances agility and power, resulting in a sporty AWD vehicle that is both responsive and thrilling to drive. One of the standout features of this model is the adoption of the world-first Response-Enhancing Damping Structure (REDS) in the front lower arms. This innovative technology enhances the vehicle’s responsiveness while simultaneously dampening unwanted vibrations, ensuring a smooth and precise driving experience.

To maximize performance, the LBX MORIZO RR incorporates a Direct Shift 8AT and a 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), a first for Lexus. These advanced transmission systems allow for lightning-fast gear changes and optimal power delivery, allowing drivers to fully exploit the vehicle’s potential. The exterior design of the LBX MORIZO RR emphasizes a low center of gravity and wide stance, giving it an aggressive and sporty appearance. The interior, on the other hand, has been carefully crafted to foster a seamless connection between the driver and the car, with ergonomic controls and high-quality materials that create a luxurious and immersive driving environment.

Pricing and Availability

Lexus has announced that orders for the LBX MORIZO RR are now being accepted in Japan, with the official release planned for late August. For enthusiasts seeking an even more exclusive experience, 100 units of the LBX MORIZO RR “Bespoke Build” will be available through a lottery system. Interested individuals can submit their applications at Lexus dealerships within Japan from July 18 to July 31. Pricing details for both the standard LBX MORIZO RR and the “Bespoke Build” variant are available upon request at Lexus dealerships, allowing potential buyers to explore the various options and customize their vehicle to their specific preferences.

Specifications

The Lexus LBX MORIZO RR features an impressive array of specifications that contribute to its exceptional performance and driving experience:

Engine: The vehicle is powered by a 1.6L inline-three intercooler turbo engine (G16E-GTS), which delivers a remarkable 296 horsepower.

Transmission: The LBX MORIZO RR features a Direct Shift 8AT and a 6-speed iMT, providing smooth and precise gear changes.

Drive: An electronically controlled full-time AWD system ensures optimal traction and handling in various driving conditions.

Front Lower Arms: The adoption of the Response-Enhancing Damping Structure (REDS) in the front lower arms enhances responsiveness and dampens unwanted vibrations.

Wheels: The vehicle rides on 19-inch forged wheels, which not only look stunning but also contribute to its overall performance.

Interior: The LBX MORIZO RR features dedicated sports seats, aluminum pedals, and various interior accents that create a sporty and luxurious ambiance.

Customization: The “Bespoke Build” program allows customers to personalize their vehicle with various options, ensuring a truly unique driving experience.

Lexus’ Commitment to High-Performance Vehicles

The introduction of the LBX MORIZO RR showcases Lexus’ ongoing commitment to developing high-performance vehicles that push the boundaries of automotive engineering. The automaker’s F series, for example, has garnered a reputation for delivering a thrilling driving experience, thanks to its powerful engines and advanced features. These models, such as the Lexus RC F and the Lexus GS F, have become favorites among enthusiasts who seek a perfect blend of luxury and performance.

In addition to its high-performance lineup, Lexus continues to innovate in the field of hybrid technology. The company recognizes the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles that do not compromise on performance, and as a result, has developed a range of hybrid models that offer the best of both worlds. The Lexus LS 500h, for instance, combines a powerful V6 engine with an advanced hybrid system, delivering exceptional fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance.

As Lexus continues to push the envelope in terms of performance and technology, the LBX MORIZO RR serves as a testament to the automaker’s unwavering commitment to creating vehicles that inspire and excite drivers around the world. With its combination of sophisticated design, exceptional driving dynamics, and advanced features, the LBX MORIZO RR is poised to become a favorite among enthusiasts who demand the very best in automotive engineering.

