Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit wins Connected Car Award 2023

Peugeot has announced that their Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit has won the Connected Car Award 2023 for its use of the latest technology in the entertainment category, this new i-Cockpit is available in the Peugeot E-3008 electric vehicle.

The new Panoramic i-Cockpit® on the new E-3008 ensures instinctive, safe and comfortable driving. It features a 21-inch high-definition panoramic screen floating above the dashboard, a new compact steering wheel and individually configurable controls (i-Toggles) for quick access to the most frequently used functions.

The panoramic screen is installed above the dashboard with a mounting system that is invisible from the passenger compartment, which improves accessibility to the touchscreen and the visibility of the information displayed on the 21-inch high-definition panoramic screen. On the left-hand side of the panoramic screen, the instrument cluster above the steering wheel displays all driving-related information. On the right-hand side is the touchscreen, which can be used to control the heating/air conditioning, navigation,media and connectivity systems.

Jérome Micheron, PEUGEOT Products Director : “In a decade of successes and developments, with more than 10 millions satisfied customers, the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® has never undergone such a metamorphosis, it really has been taken to the next level, to enjoy instinctive driving in complete safety and a spacious design for well-being on board.”.

